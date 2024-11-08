Travis Kelce Was Hilariously Roasted by ‘Jeopardy’ Clue Involving Taylor Swift
The larger-than-life relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift has wormed its way into popular sports discourse, mainstream media and yes, even the beloved longstanding game show, Jeopardy!.
On a recent episode of the show, one sassy clue poked fun at Kelce and his ongoing romance with Swift.
Under the category, “The TV Show In Question,” the Jeopardy! clue that was worth $200 read, “‘Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?’ is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a bf than as a 3-time Super Bowl champ.”
Talk about a humbling moment.
As Swifties will proudly claim, the pop star put Kelce on the map. But, as NFL fans will argue, Kelce was dominating in the league long before he started dating Swift and was already growing into a household name by his merit alone.
Kelce’s Chiefs are 8-0 and undefeated so far this season in their quest for a historic three-peat. The 35-year-old tight end has ramped up his production in recent weeks and currently has 52 catches for 435 yards and one touchdown on the year.