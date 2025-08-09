SI

TreVeyon Henderson Wasted No Time Scoring First TD With 100-Yard Kick Return

Blake Silverman

TreVeyon Henderson is off to a hot start in his first preseason game
TreVeyon Henderson is off to a hot start in his first preseason game / Screengrab via the New England Patriots (@Patriots) on X/Twitter
Former Ohio State running back and Patriots second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson made a house call on the first touch of his NFL careeer.

In New England's first preseason game Friday against the Washington Commanders, he took the opening kickoff 100 yards for an immediate score. He slipped through the Commanders defense and made a slick move near the 40-yard line to start a foot race with kicker Tress Way. From there, Henderson was headed for six and an incredible start to his NFL career, even if it's only preseason.

When the Patriots got the ball back, he continued the hot start with an 18-yard rush and three receptions for 12 yards.

After his final season at Ohio State, the Patriots selected him with the No. 38 pick in April's NFL draft. As a senior with the Buckeyes, he rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 284 receiving yards and another score as Ohio State won the national title.

Based on the Patriots' unofficial depth chart, he'll start his rookie season behind running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, but he should get some carries and some work on special teams. Especially if he continues to show out over the preseason.

