Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Seemed to Subtly Roast Cowboys for Not Signing Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens remained red hot Monday night, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31, for their fifth consecutive win. They are now 5-2 and are clearly one of the best teams in the NFL.
One of their biggest reasons for their success has been the play of veteran running back Derrick Henry, whom the Ravens signed in free agency this past offseason. He had 169 yards rushing against the Buccaneers, raising his season total to 873 yards on the ground through seven games. He's rushed for over 100 yards in four different games and has eight touchdowns.
The Cowboys are a team that many thought should have tried to sign Henry in the offseason. Dallas is his hometown and a place he wanted to play. Jerry Jones, however, didn't make a call and now the Cowboys' running game is the worst in the league in rushing yards per game, averaging just 77.2 yards.
Former Cowboys great Troy Aikman and his broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, seemed to take a shot Monday night at the Cowboys for not signing Henry.
"There’s gotta be a lot of teams out there that had opportunities to bring in Derrick Henry that are kind of kicking themselves for not doing it," Aikman said during the Ravens' win. "But he has been an absolute perfect fit for this Ravens attack."
Buck quickly responded with this quip: "Can you think of any teams off hand? I’ll just throw this out there—the offseason home for Derrick Henry is in Dallas, Texas."
Cowboys fans must have loved hearing that. Dallas, meanwhile, is 3-3 and will be back in action on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 when they face the 49ers in San Francisco.