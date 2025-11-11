Troy Aikman Had Serious Questions About Eagles' Bold Move That Almost Backfired
The Packers and Eagles smashed helmets together on Monday Night Football on what should have been a thrilling matchup between two legitimate Super Bowl contenders. When 60 minutes of hard-fought, unaesthetic football came to an end the visitors from Philadelphia had earned a 10-7 win and everyone who watched the rock fight was left slightly less impressed with these teams.
There are no pictures on the agate page where they keep the standings so Nick Sirianni doesn't have to worry too much. And the Eagles are defending a Super Bowl captured after some rocky and unimpressive ball created doubters.
Green Bay, now at 5-3-1 on the year and trailing both Detroit and Chicago in the NFC North, has some climbing to do while the Eagles control their own destiny in regards to capturing the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs.
But Troy Aikman, as the final seconds ticked away at Lambeau Field, wasn't sure if either coach was pleased after what transpired.
"I'm not sure either coach feels real good about this," the ESPN analyst said. "Sirianni will be answering a lot questions about that decision on fourth down."
Aikman previously couldn't believe it as the Eagles opted to go for it on fourth-and-six instead of attempting a field goal. That turned out to be a risky decision that gave the ball back to the Packers.
And Sirianni did have to answer for it post-game, explaining quite clearly why he didn't send a kicker out there. Not to be a body language doctor but he seemed fairly happy about winning.
Matt LaFleur on the other hand, not so much.
The 10-7 final tally on Monday night served as the other bookend for an NFL weekend that kicked off with the Broncos beating the Raiders by the same score. Are you not entertained?