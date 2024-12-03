Troy Aikman Questions Browns Sticking With Deshaun Watson Over Jameis Winston
Deshaun Watson got criticism when he wasn't even in the game on Monday night.
During the Cleveland Browns' Monday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos, ESPN's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman openly questioned Cleveland's decision to keep playing Deshaun Watson prior to his season-ending injury.
The Browns have played better on offense with Jameis Winston under center, so the broadcasting duo wondered how much better the season could have been if he'd had more time as the starting quarterback.
"This year hasn't been what people thought coming in. But the albatross is Deshaun Watson," Aikman said. “If you go to Jameis Winston earlier in the year, does this look different?"
Aikman continued, "You can't help but wonder what this year might have looked like for Cleveland if Jameis had taken over from the start, or at least much sooner than when he did. I know Deshaun Watson goes down with a torn Achilles. But it had been a real struggle offensively watching him."
Winston put up some big numbers on Monday night, completing 34 of 58 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns in a 41–32 loss. The downside was that the 30-year-old threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Still, the Browns' offense has been far better with him at quarterback.
Watson is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon but he was terrible in the seven games he played. The 29-year-old completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,148 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating was a brutal 79.0 and his QBR (22.6) ranks 32nd in the NFL.
The Browns look better with Winston, and Aikman questioned their decision not to turn to him sooner.