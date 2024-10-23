Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Dolphins Practice for First Time Since Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa is back and appears on track to start this weekend.
The Miami Dolphins quarterback returned to practice with the team on Wednesday, and reportedly looked sharp in the portion of practice open to the media.
Tagovailoa has been sidelined since he suffered a concussion in Week 2. The Dolphins are 1–3 in his absence, as their offense has struggled mightily with Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson, and Tim Boyle filling in at quarterback.
When coach Mike McDaniel's offense is running smoothly, it can be one of the most dangerous in the NFL. If Tagovailoa is finally fully healthy, things should improve, but how much is the question.
In Tagovailoa's two starts this season, Miami scored a total of 27 points, and he completed 64.5% of his passes for 483 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Coming off yet another concussion, the 26-year-old will have to get it together quickly.
McDaniel addressed Tagovailoa's return and how much the Dolphins will put on his shoulders.
It sounds like if he's in the game, Tagovailoa will be full go.