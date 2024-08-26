Tua Tagovailoa Had Funny Response to Question About Dolphins' Offensive Line Woes
The Miami Dolphins are looking to build off a successful 2023 season in which Tua Tagovailoa established himself as one of the top passers in the game by throwing for more yards than any other quarterback in the NFL. He did so thanks to head coach Mike McDaniel's excellent offensive scheme, the fastest receiving corps around featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Tagovailoa's own swift processing ability.
That last attribute came up on Monday during a press conference with the starting QB. Tagovailoa was asked by reporters how confident he was standing in the pocket, given the interior of the Dolphins' offensive line has been a work in progress all preseason and remains that way as the regular season approaches. He had a pretty funny answer that, while true, may not make Miami fans feel that much better.
"Well, brother, I get the ball out fast," Tagovailoa said to reporters. "So I'm comfortable with whoever we got out there."
He's certainly right about getting the ball out quick. Per Pro Football Focus, Tagovailoa had 422 dropbacks in which he threw the ball in 2.5 seconds or less last season. He was also very efficient when he did get it out quick, leading the NFL in touchdowns and yards on such throws.
Still, it is no saving grace if the offensive line can't hold up. Tagovailoa is excellent when getting the ball out quick because that's how the offense is designed. Presumably, McDaniel would prefer Tagovailoa to stick to throwing the ball quickly because that's what the moment calls for, rather than being forced into it by poor protection.
While Miami's line has had a poor showing this preseason, there's reason to believe it will improve with some injury luck. While one starter, Isaiah Wynn, is out for the first month of the year, another in Aaron Brewer is a possibility to return sooner; he's been out a few weeks with an undisclosed injury. And overall it will be hard to be worse than last season, when the Dolphins ranked 31st in pass block win rate.
Tagovailoa will keep throwing the ball quickly because it's what he and the offense want to do. If the offensive line doesn't improve, though, it'll be what they have to do. Which is not good for a team aiming to win a playoff game for the first time since 2000.