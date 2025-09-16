Tua Tagovailoa Made Telling Admission While Paying Compliment to Josh Allen
The Dolphins are preparing to face the Bills on Thursday, and in many ways, this matchup sets Tua Tagovailoa against his quarterback opposite, Josh Allen.
Coming out of college, Tagovailoa was revered for his accuracy, anticipation and championship pedigree at Alabama. Meanwhile, Allen, who received no FBS scholarship offers out of high school, drew major concerns for his lack of accuracy at Wyoming.
Though both quarterbacks became top-10 draft picks, they have continued to go in different directions in the NFL. While Allen has overcome those accuracy concerns to become of the NFL's best quarterbacks and the reigning MVP, Tagovailoa has lacked consistency. He initially improved with Mike McDaniel as coach, but it hasn't been enough for him and Miami to become perennial contenders and compete with Allen and the Bills.
Allen excels making unbelievable plays with his arm and leg talent, while Tagovailoa lacks arm strength and rarely uses his mobility. Allen is the league's most durable quarterback, and Tagovailoa has unfortunately struggled with injuries throughout his career.
Ahead of the game, Tagovailoa acknowledged the stark differences between their games, and moreso, what he simply lacks.
"He's top tier," Tagovailoa said of Allen. "If it's not with his arms, it's with his legs. That dude that can do clearly anything he wants. Definitely different skillset for me, I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and with how he can just chuck a ball down the field."
Tagovailoa was primarily complimenting Allen, but he might have gotten too honest in the process. With the Dolphins already 0–2, Tagovailoa admitting his lacking skillset doesn't inspire confidence, especially when the Bills have been successful in recent years largely because of Allen's unique talents.
Tagovailoa has put in significant work over his career to try to improve, mitigate his injury issues and build his confidence, but it's moments like these while the team is struggling that create doubt surrounding his longterm future. If the Dolphins don't turn their season around, it wouldn't be surprising to see them overhaul the team.