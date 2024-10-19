Tua Tagovailoa Aims to Make Return From Concussion in Week 8 vs. Cardinals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is eyeing a return to the field next week.
The Athletic's Diana Russini reported Saturday the "hope" is that Tagovailoa will play in the Dolphins' Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa's practice window reportedly opens on Wednesday.
If he takes the field against Arizona in Week 8, Tagovailoa will have missed four games since exiting the Dolphins' 31–10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 early due to a concussion. Tagovailoa suffered the injury on an awkward collision with Bills safety Damar Hamlin while he was trying to scramble for a first down.
That marked at least the third concussion Tagovailoa has sustained over his NFL career. Despite plenty of concern lingering about his health, the Dolphins quarterback appears determined to get back on the field.
Miami has struggled in Tagovailoa's absence, as its once-feared offense has yet to score more than 15 points since the season-opening 20–17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8. Heading into the Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Dolphins rank 26th in passing yards per game (185.6) and dead last in points per game (12.0).
The Dolphins are set to kick off their tilt against the Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.