Tua Tagovailoa Takes Blame for Dolphins' Disappointing 5–7 Record
After an 11–6 2023 season that found the Dolphins in the postseason and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the NFL's leading passer, hopes were high for a Miami team heading into coach Mike McDaniel's third season.
Instead? The Fins find themself at 5–7 through 12 games and with many more questions than answers as they hit the stretch run of 2024.
Tagovailoa, who missed four games this season due to a concussion, puts the blame on himself for his team's struggles.
"Very surprised." said the 26-year-old on Wednesday when asked whether he's surprised about Miami's 5–7 record. "I don't think that shows the character of who we are as a team. Doesn't show the work that we've put in this offseason together. But, you know, nobody else will say it but me: I feel like this has a lot to do with myself. Obviously, putting myself in harm's way in the second game. Going down, basically leaving my guys out to dry."
"Anyone can have an opinion like, 'It's football,'" he continued. "I do take heart to that as well. I just don't want to do that to my guys again."
The Dolphins went 1–3 over the four-game stretch Tagovailoa missed—scoring just 10 points per game.
Since his return? Miami is 3–3 and after rattling off a three-game win streak, lost to the Green Bay Packers 30–17 on Thanksgiving night. At 5–7, they're just outside the playoff picture—currently holding onto ninth place in the AFC. According to NFL Network, they have just an 11% chance to make the postseason.
The Dolphins welcome the New York Jets to Hard Rock Stadium this coming Sunday afternoon for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.