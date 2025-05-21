SI

Tush Push Ban Does Not Pass After Incredibly Tight Vote at NFL Owners Meeting

The tush push lives on for the 2025 season.

The play the Eagles made popular has not been banned
After several months of discussion and debate, NFL owners finally voted on whether to ban the tush push on Wednesday.

The vote did not pass. The tush push will be allowed for the 2025 season.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini was first to report the result of the vote from Wednesday's meetings, and additionally noted that 22 teams voted in favor of the ban. But the proposal, first put forth by the Green Bay Packers earlier this year, needed 24 votes. It fell short by two, with 10 teams voting against the ban.

The play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles became quite a hot-button topic this NFL offseason. The push to ban it outright was motivated primarily by player safety, despite NFL data showing no injuries were suffered on tush push plays last year. Those against the ban contended it was unnecessary to ban a play outright when defenses are entirely capable of stopping it themselves.

It seems the arguments from the latter party won out. The Eagles, and any other team interested in trying the short-yardage formation, will be allowed to run the tush push in 2025.

