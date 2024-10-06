SI

Two Players Ejected From Bears-Panthers After Ugly Brawl Following Late Touchdown

Things got heated at the end of the blowout.

Liam McKeone

Things got chippy late in the fourth quarter. / Via NFL on Fox
Things got heated at the end of the Chicago Bears' blowout win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Up 30-10 with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bears running back Roschon Johnson ran into the end zone to put his team ahead for good. As he stood and celebrated, Panthers defensive back Jaycee Horn appeared to get into it with a few Bears players. A shoving match ensued that sent tackle Matt Pryor flying across the camera, and an alternate angle showed a punch that was thrown before the brawl erupted.

Multiple players were ejected. Here's the initial broadcast view:

And then the replay, which appears to show Pryor punching Horn on the side of the helmet before getting into it.

After the dust settled, Horn and Pryor were both thrown out of the game.

Horn had six tackles on the day, while Pryor was part of a pretty strong effort by the Bears' offensive line to beat the Panthers.

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

