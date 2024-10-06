Two Players Ejected From Bears-Panthers After Ugly Brawl Following Late Touchdown
Things got heated at the end of the Chicago Bears' blowout win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Up 30-10 with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bears running back Roschon Johnson ran into the end zone to put his team ahead for good. As he stood and celebrated, Panthers defensive back Jaycee Horn appeared to get into it with a few Bears players. A shoving match ensued that sent tackle Matt Pryor flying across the camera, and an alternate angle showed a punch that was thrown before the brawl erupted.
Multiple players were ejected. Here's the initial broadcast view:
And then the replay, which appears to show Pryor punching Horn on the side of the helmet before getting into it.
After the dust settled, Horn and Pryor were both thrown out of the game.
Horn had six tackles on the day, while Pryor was part of a pretty strong effort by the Bears' offensive line to beat the Panthers.