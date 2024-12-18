Two Taylor Swift Fans Could Barely Contain Themselves After a Travis Kelce High-Five
The Kansas City Cheifs beat the Cleveland Browns 21-7 in Week 15. Patrick Mahomes hurt his ankle, but the Chiefs improved to 13-1 on the season and remain in pole position in the AFC.
Travis Kelce caught four passes for 27 yards in the win, which isn't far from his season averages of six catches and 50 yards per game. Still, a win is a win so he was in a good mood as he left the stadium following the game.
As he walked through the stadium he high-fived two fans wearing Taylor Swift shirts. Their reactions were priceless.
With five simple words—"have a good one guys"—Kelce brought so much happiness to these two fans that they could barely stand.
This might actually be the first time a fan at Huntington Bank Field (formerly Cleveland Browns Stadium and First Energy Stadium) has felt this much pure joy. With just four winning seasons and too many quarterback changes to count in a quarter century of football, it seems more likely than not.