Tyler Guyton Got Hit in the Head and Unleashed an Epic Flop to Draw a Flag vs. Raiders
The Cowboys offense came alive in the first half of their Monday Night Football game against the Raiders in Week 11. Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, including two to his star receivers who started the game on the bench for disciplinary reasons.
Eventually, frustration boiled over for the Raiders as defensive end Malcolm Koonce hit Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Guyton in the head. While it was more palm strike than punch, it was still quite a blow and worthy of a penalty.
Worried that the officials might have missed the blow to the helmet, Guyton made sure to sell the contact by throwing his head back and his hands up before he fell to the ground. Then he flopped around on the field while the flag went flying.
Koonce was in fact hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. The good news for Koonce is that the penalty was declined. The bad news was that it was declined because the Raiders also committed pass interference on the play. The drive continued and George Pickens scored a touchdown three plays later.
Still, Guyton's acting job should be commended. Who else will make themselves look that silly just to keep a drive going?