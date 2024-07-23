Tyreek Hill Had One Earnest Request for Agent Amid Dolphins Contract Talks
Two years after Tyreek Hill was shockingly traded by the Kansas City Chiefs, the star wide receiver appears to be enjoying life in Miami.
So much so that Hill apparently gave his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, a simple, earnest request heading into potential contract extension negotiations with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.
Hill told reporters at the start of Dolphins training camp on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure where he stood in current contract talks but that he definitely sees himself in Miami for the long haul.
“Obviously, I let Drew and the team handle that and that situation,” Hill said of his contract negotiations. “The only thing I told Drew was like, ‘Do not get me traded, bro. Last time you did this, you got me traded.’”
“That’s been my only thing to him,” continued Hill. “I want to stay here in Miami, man. Obviously, this is where family is now. Everybody loves it here—family loves it, wife loves it, kids love it. So, obviously I love it. I love playing for coach and my teammates are awesome. So, I wouldn’t want to leave, man.”
Hill is entering the second year of his four-year, $120 million contract that will pay him $19.7 million in base salary this upcoming season. His 2024-25 base salary currently puts him on the lower end of the booming wide receiver market, which could be one reason Hill is looking for a more lucrative deal. Comparable stars such as Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown already received their respective top-of-the-market extensions earlier this offseason.
The Dolphins’ All-Pro wideout is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign in which he led the league with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging an NFL-best 112.4 yards per game.