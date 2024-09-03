Tyreek Hill Had Cheeky Message for Fantasy Players Amid Thumb Injury Concerns
Fantasy football is meant to be for the fans, but that doesn’t mean NFL players can’t join in on the fun every once in a while.
Amid recent speculation over Tyreek Hill’s health status for the upcoming season, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver cleared the air with a positive update on his thumb injury on Monday.
“I’m fine man, I’m fine,” Hill said, via The Palm Beach Post. “I just needed some days off. That’s it. I’m fine, man. I’m healthy. All my fantasy, draftees, draft people, I’m fine. A-OK. 100%. I just wanted to troll y’all a little bit.”
Hill, who was spotted with a removable brace on his right hand during practice two weeks ago, missed all three of the Dolphins’ preseason games due to a thumb injury.
Despite Hill’s notable absence in preseason action, it seems like the All-Pro wideout is as healthy as can be entering his ninth season in the league and third in Miami. Hill is already being hailed as a favorite for Offensive Player of the Year, and for good reason. The one-time Super Bowl champ is coming off a historically dominant season in which he led the league with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, marking his second-straight campaign with at least 1,700 yards playing with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Hill’s latest comments should provide much-needed relief for the fantasy community as well as Dolphins fans, who are hoping the team can reach the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2000.
“Every year is another opportunity to win games and create memories with a great group of guys, and you said it, like this is our best team that we done had since we’ve been here,” Hill said. “So what a time to be alive, man, [to] be a Dolphins fan.”
The Dolphins will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in their Week 1 opener.