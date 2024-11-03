Tyrique Stevenson's Reaction to Benching Didn't Go Over Well With Bears Teammates
It's been a long week for second-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He was a primary culprit of the Chicago Bears allowing a last-second Hail Mary touchdown to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against the Washington Commanders last Sunday, tipping the ball to receiver Noah Brown after spending the first 10 seconds of the play dancing and taunting fans. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Stevenson would face the consequences of his actions and stayed true to his word as reports emerged ahead of Week 9 that Stevenson was officially out of the starting lineup.
Apparently, he didn't take that all too well. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer revealed on Sunday that Stevenson pulled himself out of practice after learning he was getting benched— a reaction that did not sit well with his compatriots in the locker room.
"They're benching him today," Glazer said. "He's being demoted. He's not starting. But on Wednesday, when he found out he wasn't starting, he actually pulled himself out of practice. That didn't exactly go over great inside that locker room."
Not surprising that his teammates were not fond of dealing with news in that way. It will be interesting to see if Stevenson gets on the field at all in Week 9 or if he'll still be part of the rotation in the secondary. So far this year he has 35 tackles, six passes defended, and one interception.
The Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.