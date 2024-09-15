SI

Unfortunate Penalty Negates Most Impressive Throw of Justin Fields's Career

Arguably the best throw of Justin Fields's career was negated by an offensive holding penalty.

Fields during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Justin Fields was back under center on Sunday for the second start as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Having already linking up with Darnell Washington for the team's first touchdown of the campaign during the first half against the Denver Broncos, Fields unleashed one of the most impressive throws he's made in his NFL career.

A scrambling Fields was able to elude pressure from the defensive line and uncork a heave more than 45 yards down field to George Pickens, who fended off coverage from Patrick Surtain II in order to make a stunning grab.

Unfortunately for Fields and the Steelers, a holding penalty negated the big gain, effectively undoing what would've been arguably the greatest play of Fields' career.

Although this play resulted in Pittsburgh moving back 10 yards, Steelers fans got to see a glimpse of what made Fields such an intriguing prospect coming out of Ohio State. The 25-year-old used his speed and elusiveness to roll out of a collapsing pocket and showcased his arm strength and accuracy on the connection with Pickens.

Fields completed 10 of 12 pass attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown during the first half as the Steelers build up an early 10–0 lead over the Broncos.

