SI

Video of Peyton Manning's Son Throwing a TD Pass to Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl Goes Viral

The 13-year-old impressed some NFL stars at the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Peyton Manning watches his son Marshall throw a touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase at the 2025 Pro Bowl.
Peyton Manning watches his son Marshall throw a touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase at the 2025 Pro Bowl. / Indianapolis Colts/Screengrab

There seems to be another talented Manning at quarterback, which will not come as a surprise.

Peyton Manning's son Marshall showed off his skills at the 2025 Pro Bowl on Sunday, and NFL fans were not disappointed.

Cameras caught the 13-year-old Manning throwing a dart to Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught the ball in the end zone for a "touchdown." It's clear this talent runs in the Mannings' blood.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor captured another angle of the pass, followed by an impromptu chat with the young Manning.

"Whoa! The young G.O.A.T. The young bull. The future," Taylor can be heard saying.

"Hey, bro, that was a heck of a ball you threw, man," Taylor said to Manning. "Marshall Manning, the future right here."

It helps that the young Manning has a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback as a dad. His grandfather Archie was a legendary quarterback, and his uncle Eli won two Super Bowl titles like Peyton. Manning's cousin Arch is making a name for himself at Texas now, too.

We'll see where Manning ends up in a few years, but it's starting to look like he's wanting to make football his career, too, to follow the family tradition.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL