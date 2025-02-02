Video of Peyton Manning's Son Throwing a TD Pass to Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl Goes Viral
There seems to be another talented Manning at quarterback, which will not come as a surprise.
Peyton Manning's son Marshall showed off his skills at the 2025 Pro Bowl on Sunday, and NFL fans were not disappointed.
Cameras caught the 13-year-old Manning throwing a dart to Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught the ball in the end zone for a "touchdown." It's clear this talent runs in the Mannings' blood.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor captured another angle of the pass, followed by an impromptu chat with the young Manning.
"Whoa! The young G.O.A.T. The young bull. The future," Taylor can be heard saying.
"Hey, bro, that was a heck of a ball you threw, man," Taylor said to Manning. "Marshall Manning, the future right here."
It helps that the young Manning has a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback as a dad. His grandfather Archie was a legendary quarterback, and his uncle Eli won two Super Bowl titles like Peyton. Manning's cousin Arch is making a name for himself at Texas now, too.
We'll see where Manning ends up in a few years, but it's starting to look like he's wanting to make football his career, too, to follow the family tradition.