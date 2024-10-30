SI

Vikings Add Left Tackle to Replace Injured Christian Darrisaw in Trade With Jaguars

Minnesota reportedly has found an answer on the offensive line.

Tom Dierberger

Robinson has started all seven games for the Jaguars this season.
Robinson has started all seven games for the Jaguars this season. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Vikings have an answer to their need at left tackle.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Vikings acquired Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson in exchange for draft pick compensation. The Vikings will receive a 2026 seventh-round pick and give the Jaguars a 2026 fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-round selection based on playing time.

Robinson, a second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He has started 91 games for the Jaguars over the last eight years. In seven appearances this year, Robinson has allowed four sacks.

The Vikings had a desperate need at left tackle after four-year veteran Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending knee injury in their 30–20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Backup left tackle David Quessenberry struggled after Darrisaw went out, as quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked twice in the second half, including a game-sealing safety in crunch time.

Minnesota and Jacksonville are set to collide in Week 10 at EverBank Stadium.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL