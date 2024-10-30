Vikings Add Left Tackle to Replace Injured Christian Darrisaw in Trade With Jaguars
The Minnesota Vikings have an answer to their need at left tackle.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Vikings acquired Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson in exchange for draft pick compensation. The Vikings will receive a 2026 seventh-round pick and give the Jaguars a 2026 fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-round selection based on playing time.
Robinson, a second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He has started 91 games for the Jaguars over the last eight years. In seven appearances this year, Robinson has allowed four sacks.
The Vikings had a desperate need at left tackle after four-year veteran Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending knee injury in their 30–20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Backup left tackle David Quessenberry struggled after Darrisaw went out, as quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked twice in the second half, including a game-sealing safety in crunch time.
Minnesota and Jacksonville are set to collide in Week 10 at EverBank Stadium.