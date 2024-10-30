Vikings' Brian Flores Defends Anthony Richardson After Benching, Comments on Fatigue
The Minnesota Vikings had to make some adjustments to their preparation for Week 9 after the Indianapolis Colts made a quarterback change.
Joe Flacco is set to step in as the Colts' starting quarterback in place of the struggling Anthony Richardson, which presents an entirely different challenge for the Vikings' defense, considering the stark differences in playstyle between Indy's two QBs.
Minnesota's defensive coordinator Brian Flores was asked about the Colts quarterback situation on Tuesday. He touched on Richardson's untapped potential and his somewhat controversial decision to ask to be subbed out for a breather after a hectic play during the team's Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans.
"I know there's been a lot of talk about the play where he came out, but did you watch the play? I mean, the guy throws a 300-pounder off him, runs around. I thought it was an incredible play, I mean, I got tired watching him," said Flores.
"I think he's a very talented young player. He's a dangerous player. Any snap he can break a couple tackles and go the distance. He's fast, got a huge arm... Even when not every throw is perfect for him, he still has that explosive play ability."
Richardson's arm talent and mobility are plain to see, but it's his struggles completing more basic throws that have done him in. The 22-year-old has only completed more than 50% of his pass attempts in one game this season. Over the last two weeks, he's 20 for 56 through the air and he owns a meager completion percentage of 44.4% on the year.
With the Colts still honed in on reaching the playoffs in 2024, coach Shane Steichen opted to roll with the more stable and experienced option in Flacco. With Richardson heading to the bench, Flores made clear that he feels the young quarterback still has the talent to turn things around.