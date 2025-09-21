Vikings DB Makes NFL History in One Half With Incredible Defensive Performance
The Vikings and Bengals met for Week 3 in a battle of backup quarterbacks, and things got out of hand quickly. Minnesota went up 34-3 on Cincinnati in the first half as Carson Wentz helped ensure the Vikings' offense didn't miss a beat without the injured J.J. McCarthy. But most of the credit for the early, massive lead belongs to defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Rodgers, who signed with the Vikes in free agency last offseason, had an absolutely unbelievable first half defensively against the Bengals. He scored two touchdowns—the first a pick-six, the second a fumble recovery that he forced and returned for a touchdown. Then he forced another fumble late in the first half to put the Vikings in prime position to score their fourth touchdown of the half.
All that together means Rodgers made NFL history. He became the first player ever to have an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble return for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles in one game. And he did so in only two quarters.
First, the pick-six. Rodgers didn't have to do much to intercept Browning's wild pass but the speed he demonstrated to bring it back the other way was very impressive.
Then his first forced fumble and the subsequent return for a touchdown. This, folks, is a picture-perfect punch-out. Peanut Tillman would be proud. It's hard to say which is better: the punch-out or the wherewithal to recover the ball and sprint it back for another six.
Most defensive backs would be very happy to have even one of those highlights on their end-of-season reel, much less both, much less both in one game and in one half! Just ridiculous stuff from Rodgers, who added another forced fumble to his stat line before the second quarter came to a close.
Outstanding play from Rodgers, and without a doubt one of the greatest first halves the NFL world has ever seen from a defensive back.