Vikings DB Makes NFL History in One Half With Incredible Defensive Performance

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is having a day to remember.

Liam McKeone

Isaiah Rodgers had two touchdowns by himself in the first half against the Bengals on Sunday.
The Vikings and Bengals met for Week 3 in a battle of backup quarterbacks, and things got out of hand quickly. Minnesota went up 34-3 on Cincinnati in the first half as Carson Wentz helped ensure the Vikings' offense didn't miss a beat without the injured J.J. McCarthy. But most of the credit for the early, massive lead belongs to defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Rodgers, who signed with the Vikes in free agency last offseason, had an absolutely unbelievable first half defensively against the Bengals. He scored two touchdowns—the first a pick-six, the second a fumble recovery that he forced and returned for a touchdown. Then he forced another fumble late in the first half to put the Vikings in prime position to score their fourth touchdown of the half.

All that together means Rodgers made NFL history. He became the first player ever to have an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble return for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles in one game. And he did so in only two quarters.

First, the pick-six. Rodgers didn't have to do much to intercept Browning's wild pass but the speed he demonstrated to bring it back the other way was very impressive.

Then his first forced fumble and the subsequent return for a touchdown. This, folks, is a picture-perfect punch-out. Peanut Tillman would be proud. It's hard to say which is better: the punch-out or the wherewithal to recover the ball and sprint it back for another six.

Most defensive backs would be very happy to have even one of those highlights on their end-of-season reel, much less both, much less both in one game and in one half! Just ridiculous stuff from Rodgers, who added another forced fumble to his stat line before the second quarter came to a close.

Outstanding play from Rodgers, and without a doubt one of the greatest first halves the NFL world has ever seen from a defensive back.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

