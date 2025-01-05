Multiple NFL Teams Reportedly Interested in Trading for Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell
With Black Monday less than 24 hours away, teams across the NFL are getting ready to both fire and hire some head coaches.
As such, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer gave a typical around-the-league hot seat status update on Sunday morning. He added a twist—however, citing Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell as a potential candidate for other jobs around the league:
"There is one candidate out there that's going to surprise you all," Glazer explained. That no one knows is on [the] list, and he is... Kevin O'Connell."
"There are multiple teams that actually are considering trying to trade for Kevin O'Connell," he continued. "And the reason why? Next year [is] the last year of his deal. They've had no contract talks yet at all, and look if you're a team out there saying, 'Why not? I'll take a shot and see if we can do it'... I don't think Kevin knows about this right now, but there are multiple teams who have [him] on that board to... at least try and trade for him."
O'Connell has been instrumental in both Minnesota's success this season and in the development of quarterback San Darnold. If available, he'd be near the top of anybody's list.
So will this happen? Probably not. Is it an interesting idea? Absolutely.
But for now, we'll deal in facts. At 14-2, the Vikings have a chance to capture not only the NFC North title against the Lions on Sunday night—but also the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC Playoffs. Kickoff from Detroit is set for 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.