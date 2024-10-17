SI

Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell Made an NFL Network Host Cry Tears of Joy

Stephen Douglas

Jamie Erdahl teared up when Kevin O’Connell invited her back to Minnesota.
Jamie Erdahl teared up when Kevin O’Connell invited her back to Minnesota. / @GMFB
In this story:

Kevin O'Connell, the coach of the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, appeared on Good Morning Football on Thursday. O'Connell joined Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, Pete Schrager and Akbar Gbajabiamila on the show and had a surprise that one of the hosts was clearly wasn't expecting.

O'Connell said some nice things about three of the hosts and then singled out Erdahl, who grew up in Bloomington, Minn., right outside Minneapolis. By the time he was done talking, Erdahl had tears in her eyes.

"I got nothing but love for you Kyle, Akbar, Peter's my guy," O'Connell said, "but Jamie obviously you hold a special place within this building as a Minnesotan and a former resident of the Twin Cities. We figured, what better time to bring you back home than when we play the Indianapolis Colts. I know you know a lot about our culture, our great environment at US Bank Stadium, but how about coming out to sound our Gjallarhorn."

The Colts visit the Vikings on November 13th.

O'Connell also mentioned Erdahl's discussion with Tom Pelissero yesterday, which was decidedly Minnesotan. The NFL Network insider grew up in neighboring Edina, Minn. and came prepared to trash talk Erdahl in a Minnesota accent, make regional references and argue that the Hawks are the true heroes of The Mighty Ducks.

It doesn't get much more midwestern than that.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL