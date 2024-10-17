Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell Made an NFL Network Host Cry Tears of Joy
Kevin O'Connell, the coach of the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, appeared on Good Morning Football on Thursday. O'Connell joined Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, Pete Schrager and Akbar Gbajabiamila on the show and had a surprise that one of the hosts was clearly wasn't expecting.
O'Connell said some nice things about three of the hosts and then singled out Erdahl, who grew up in Bloomington, Minn., right outside Minneapolis. By the time he was done talking, Erdahl had tears in her eyes.
"I got nothing but love for you Kyle, Akbar, Peter's my guy," O'Connell said, "but Jamie obviously you hold a special place within this building as a Minnesotan and a former resident of the Twin Cities. We figured, what better time to bring you back home than when we play the Indianapolis Colts. I know you know a lot about our culture, our great environment at US Bank Stadium, but how about coming out to sound our Gjallarhorn."
The Colts visit the Vikings on November 13th.
O'Connell also mentioned Erdahl's discussion with Tom Pelissero yesterday, which was decidedly Minnesotan. The NFL Network insider grew up in neighboring Edina, Minn. and came prepared to trash talk Erdahl in a Minnesota accent, make regional references and argue that the Hawks are the true heroes of The Mighty Ducks.
It doesn't get much more midwestern than that.