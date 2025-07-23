Vikings Training Camp Takeaways: J.J. McCarthy Readying to Take the Reins
• What becomes of J.J. McCarthy in his first year as an NFL starting quarterback? He’d made enough progress last year where the coaches were going to give him more first-team reps coming out of the preseason opener against the Raiders. And then discomfort in his right knee led to an MRI, which led to the discovery of a season-ending meniscus tear requiring two surgeries. McCarthy lost weight, and he was away from the team. It was a long rookie year, to the point where the Vikings offered deals to Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to return. It may be a blessing in disguise that neither accepted. As a result, McCarthy has taken all of the first-team reps since the start of spring and has found his voice as a leader on the team. His weight has increased to 220 and the Vikings are seeing a player who is improving day by day, making gains drill by drill. He’s shown himself to be a fast processor. He’s been consistent in making anticipatory throws, and the coaches have worked hard on trying to make him more proficient at layering the ball into tight windows, and taking miles per hour off his fastball at times. So, he’s got a full head of steam going into camp, with the plan being to let him take steps naturally while relying on a strong offensive roster and scheme. The Vikings will utilize the run game, play-action off of it, quick throws and the screen game to ensure McCarthy can go out there and play. They hope the volume Brian Flores’s defense throws at him will help accelerate his development. No one’s going to ask him to be Superman. The Vikings, as good as they’ve been over Kevin O’Connell’s first three years, have the luxury of not having to do that.
• What should help McCarthy the most is the reworking of the offensive line, and a big key there will be the addition of Ryan Kelly. The Vikings had institutional knowledge on Kelly, given that the guy who drafted him (Ryan Grigson) is in their front office. The veteran center’s experience carrying a heavy mental load in making calls and adjustments with a ton of different quarterbacks was a big part of the decision to pursue him (in addition to that, he’d make them bigger and stronger up front). He’ll also have built-in chemistry with fellow ex-Colt Will Fries, and those two working together should help first-round pick Donovan Jackson assimilate. But the player who has tied it all together for a group in transition has been right tackle Brian O’Neill, who attacked the offseason aggressively and set the tone with three new starters. Now, if Christian Darrisaw is fully recovered from his ACL tear, the line could actually become a strength.
• The skill group is very well established, and starting roles won’t be in question during camp. That said, Jalen “Speedy” Nailor has built off the progress he made last year after struggling to stay healthy and on the field during his first two years as a pro. The staff has harped on play strength with Nailor. And while it’s hard to know how much better he’s gotten in that area until the pads go on, early signs are that he’s taken a big leap in that category with a full offseason of work. Playing against defenses already having to deal with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones and T.J. Hockenson, Nailor should have the opportunity to show up in a contract year.
• One of the more interesting players at camp is going to be 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner. His physical talent was apparent during the spring, and his get-off as a pass rusher looks elite. Where he’s had to catch up has been in fundamentals, technique and football acumen—he was more raw than most players were over the years coming out of Nick Saban’s Alabama program. He’s made progress in that area, and now the question will be how Flores and the coaches find a way to use him, with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel possessing the down-to-down consistency on the edge where Turner plays. I’d expect some creativity there, with Van Ginkel playing some off the ball. If he gives Minnesota a little more than he did last year at the position, and veteran additions Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave bring pressure on the interior, the pass rush could be significantly better.
• The other thing that’s apparent is the level of experience Flores’s crew returns. One area where it should be particularly felt is at corner, with Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah joining Byron Murphy II, who was re-signed at $54 million over three years. The three are all 27 years old or younger, with 16 NFL seasons between them, putting them in the sweet spot of their careers. It is hoped they still have all their physical ability, and now have the know-how, to allow Flores to call games with a wide-open playbook. That, of course, is aided too by the presence of experienced safeties Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus (this will be a big camp for third safety Theo Jackson, who the team will look at to replace some of what they lost with Cam Bynum).