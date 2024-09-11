Three Week 1 NFL Plays You Need to Watch Again
Every week, we watch football and see great plays. But we often don’t understand them.
In this space last year, we broke down three plays each week, showing the why and how. Despite the 2024 season only being a few days old, there are already ample candidates ready to be dissected.
But the three that made our breakdown include Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills showing why the rumors of their offense’s demise are overblown, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson airing it out in epic fashion and the Carolina Panthers needing much, much more from Bryce Young.
So let’s start in Buffalo, where Allen read the defense, loaded up and fired a strike.
Josh Allen and his offensive line make a statement
These Bills are different. Unlike previous seasons, where the threats of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis often provided predictable zone and off-man looks, defenses will make Allen’s new supporting cast prove its worth.
Take this play for example. Buffalo was trailing 17–10 on the first drive of the third quarter and was facing third-and-10 at the Arizona 11-yard line. You can see the Bills lined up in an empty set, with the Cardinals showing a Cover Zero blitz.
Arizona brought the blitz, playing man coverage across the board. Allen, anticipating the pressure, hit his back foot and looked toward the middle of the field, with receiver Mack Hollins (No. 13) bending toward the inside on a slant from the left slot.
As importantly, the Buffalo offensive line did an excellent job handling the blitz despite having a new center in Connor McGovern, who replaced Mitch Morse. All told, Buffalo blocked the Cardinals despite it being 6-on-5, allowing Allen a clear lane to fire.
Finally, the throw. Allen had to thread a perfect pass into Hollins with safety Jalen Thompson (No. 34) in coverage. It’s the kind of play Buffalo may have to repeat in future weeks, with defensive coordinators forcing lesser-known receivers to win quickly.
Anthony Richardson and Alec Pierce hook up for an all-time TD
Occasionally, one sees a play you instinctively know will be shown for years. Such a play happened in Indianapolis in the Colts’ 29–27 loss to the Houston Texans.
In the first quarter, Indianapolis was trailing 3–0 with a first-and-10 at its own 40-yard line. The Colts came out in 12-personnel (one RB, two TE), with Houston matching in nickel. Indy coach Shane Steichen wanted a shot play, running a two-man route with Michael Pittman Jr. and Pierce. It’s something Steichen must be starving for after Indy ranked T-16th with 10.9 yards per completion last season.
Houston was in great position to defend it, playing Cover 4 with two underneath defenders.
On his drop, Richardson slipped and nearly went down before righting himself. Upon getting his feet, Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (No. 95) is getting pressure, forcing Richardson to back up and unload as safety Jalen Pitre (No. 5) closes in.
When Richardson released the ball, Pierce was at the Houston 34-yard line, bracketed perfectly by corner Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 24) and safety Jimmie Ward (No. 20).
When the ball finally came down, it was perfectly placed for Pierce between the two defenders. Pierce’s ability to track Richardson’s rocket was just as impressive. He traveled 31 yards and across the field to find the ball and make the catch in stride.
You won’t see a better throw, and a cleaner catch, all year.
Bryce Young is in his second year, but nothing has changed yet
The Panthers need Young to play better. After ranking 37th in EPA per play (EPA, or expected points added measures the difference between expected points and points gained on each play) as a rookie (minimum 200 plays), Carolina hired coach Dave Canales, who helped Baker Mayfield enjoy a career year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his offensive coordinator.
After sitting Young throughout the preseason, we finally saw him Sunday at the Caesars Superdome against the New Orleans Saints. And on his first snap, Young threw an interception.
On the play, Carolina came out in 12-personnel (one RB, two TE), putting tight end Jordan Matthews (No. 81) in motion from right to left at the snap. By not following Matthews, New Orleans indicated it was in zone coverage while playing a single-high safety look.
From the pre-snap information alone, Young should have known the middle of the field was closed. The best place to throw should have been the crossing route by Diontae Johnson (No. 5), with veteran wideout Adam Thielen (No. 19) pushing vertical between the hashes.
However, the Saints were blitzing and playing man coverage behind it, leaving Will Harris in the deep middle. When Young hit his back foot, Johnson was covered exceptionally by corner Paulson Adebo (No. 29).
At this point, Young needs to throw the ball away. Instead, he fires across the middle, with Harris never forced to move as both deep routes were run directly at him.
The result is an overthrow and a diving interception by Harris. It was the first of two on the day, with the second coming on an overthrow to start the second half.