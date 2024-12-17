Week 16 NFL Clinching Scenarios: How Five Teams Can Punch Playoff Ticket
It's the most wonderful time of the year—for some NFL franchises, anyway.
With three weeks to go in the 2024 regular season, seven teams have officially secured a playoff berth and nine teams have been officially eliminated. That leaves exactly half the league—16 teams—fighting for their postseason dreams this weekend.
Yes, even the 5–9 New Orleans Saints mathematically have a chance to still make the NFC playoff bracket.
Of those 16 teams still alive, five can earn a spot into the playoffs this weekend—the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers of the AFC, as well as the NFC's Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. Additionally, playoff-bound teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs can secure a better postseason seed this weekend.
Without further ado, lets get into what teams are playing for in the Week 16 slate.
Philadelphia Eagles (12–2)
What's at stake: NFC East division title
How to clinch: Eagles win or tie
Week 16 matchup: at Commanders
Visiting the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Philadelphia—which already has clinched a playoff berth—can secure its second NFC East title in the last three years with a win or tie. The Eagles also are still in the mix to land the NFC's No. 1 seed and are currently knotted with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings for the best record in the conference.
Green Bay Packers (10–4)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Packers win; Falcons loss/tie + Rams loss/tie; Falcons loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie
Week 16 matchup: vs. Saints
The Packers are the best third-place team in the NFL. At 10–4, Green Bay can clinch the NFC North's third playoff spot with a win over the New Orleans Saints, a team likely playing without injured quarterback Derek Carr. If Green Bay gets upset, however, it can still crack the postseason field with some help from an old friend in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (playing the Rams), the New York Giants (playing Atlanta), and the Vikings (playing the Seahawks).
Washington Commanders (9–5)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Commanders win + Falcons loss/tie + Rams loss/tie; Commanders win + Falcons loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie; Commanders win + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss/tie + Rams loss/tie + Seahawks loss/tie (as long as Seattle and Los Angeles both don't tie)
Week 16 matchup: vs. Eagles
The Commanders clinching scenarios are a mouthful this week. But basically, they can't clinch a playoff berth this weekend without defeating division rival Philadelphia at home. From there, they'll be scoreboard watching across the league, with a lot of Commanders fans rooting for whoever the Giants start under center (hello, Tim Boyle?) against Atlanta.
Simply put, Washington might need to wait another week or two before popping the playoff champagne. But who knows? Any given Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs (13–1)
What's at stake: AFC's No. 1 playoff seed
How to clinch: Chiefs win + Bills loss/tie; Chiefs tie + Bills loss
Week 16 matchup: vs. Texans
Taylor Swift's late-game voodoo magic has paved a path for Kansas City to potentially secure the No. 1 seed this weekend. All the Chiefs need is a win over the Houston Texans combined with MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Bills falling to, gulp, the 3–11 New England Patriots.
At this point, though, we're not ruling anything out. Never doubt the power of the Swifties.
Pittsburgh Steelers (10–4)
What's at stake: AFC North division title
How to clinch: Steelers win
Week 16 matchup: at Ravens
We love a straight-forward clinching scenario. The Steelers can secure their eighth division title in the Mike Tomlin era with a win over the Baltimore Ravens (9–5) at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. Pittsburgh did get the best of Baltimore back in Week 11 with a very AFC North-esque 18–16 win thanks to six field goals from kicker Chris Boswell.
Baltimore Ravens (9–5)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Ravens win; Dolphins loss/tie + Colts loss/tie
Week 16 matchup: vs. Steelers
The Ravens don't have the same luxury as the playoff-bound Steelers, as coach John Harbaugh's squad is looking to punch its ticket to a third straight postseason appearance this weekend. A win over Pittsburgh also would keep Baltimore in contention for the AFC North division title. If Baltimore loses, it can still clinch the postseason if San Francisco beats Miami and Tennessee takes down Indianapolis.
Denver Broncos (9–5)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Broncos win/tie; Dolphins loss/tie + Bengals loss/tie + Colts loss/tie
Week 16 matchup: at Chargers
Do you Bo-lieve? Denver can roll into the playoffs with rookie quarterback Bo Nix by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, a win that would avenge a 23–16 loss to Jim Harbaugh and company in Week 6. If the Broncos lose, however, losses from all three of the AFC's 6–8 teams would also send them to the promised land.
Los Angeles Chargers (8–6)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Chargers win + Dolphins loss/tie + Colts loss/tie; Chargers tie + Dolphins loss + Colts loss + Bengals loss/tie
Week 16 matchup: vs. Broncos
Who's got it better than the Chargers in Week 16? Nobody ... as long as they beat the Broncos in a prime-time clash. If they can pull off a win Thursday night, the Chargers will enter the weekend hoping the 49ers beat Miami and the Titans defeat Indianapolis.