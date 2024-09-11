What Does '00' on Raiders' Helmets Stand for?
The Las Vegas Raiders are sporting a new decal on their helmets for the 2024 season.
Fans will notice Raiders players having the number "00" on the back of their helmets this year. This number honors the late Jim Otto, a former Raider who won an AFL championship with the team in 1967. The Pro Football Hall of Famer died at age 86 in May.
The decal for Otto will mimic the one on the back right side of the helmets honoring the late Raiders owner Al Davis. The number "00" and "AL" are both placed in small black shields after the Raiders' logo.
The American flag used to be placed where the "00" has been put. The flag is now positioned above the "00" on the helmet.
You can see the decal in the photo below.
Otto is known as "Mr. Raider" from his 15 seasons with the team. He never missed a game throughout his career and made 308 consecutive starts as the team's center. Otto was a 12-time AFL All-Star/Pro Bowler and 10-time All-AFL/All-Pro. The Raiders reached Super Bowl II with Otto, but lost to the Green Bay Packers.