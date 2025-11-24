What Myles Garrett Needs to Break NFL’s All-Time Single-Season Sack Record
Myles Garrett is on the verge of making NFL history.
On Sunday against the Raiders, the Browns’ star edge rusher racked up three sacks, as Cleveland put Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith on the ground 10 times as a team. Those three sacks give Garrett 18 for the season through 11 games. He’s not just on pace to break the single-season sack record, he’s set to shatter it.
As a snapshot of his dominance, Garrett has racked up 13 sacks in the past four games. He is on an absolute heater right now. He has already broken his personal best for sacks in a season, and he has six games left. Previously, his top mark was 16 in 2021 and 2022.
The current record is 22.5, held by both T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. Garrett only needs five sacks in his final six games to top that mark. Entering Sunday’s game, he was on pace for 25.5 sacks on the season. After adding three more on Sunday, he’s now on pace for 27.5 sacks on the year. That’s just an incredible number.
The 29-year-old is having an unbelievable season. Entering Sunday’s game, Pro Football Focus had Garrett with an overall grade of 92.3 for the season, which topped all 118 qualifying NFL edge rushers. His pass rush grade of 92.6 and run defense grade of 85.0 both ranked second.
The Browns may not be good in 2025, but there’s no question that Garrett has been the best defensive player in the NFL this season.
After requesting a trade following the 2024 season, Garrett reversed course and agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract to stay in Cleveland. The deal included $123.5 million in guaranteed money. The four-time All-Pro now has 120.5 sacks in his 128 career games.
While the Browns have a lot of work to do to field a competitive roster, they have an absolute monster on their defensive front. Garrett is on pace to make history during a bleak year for his franchise.