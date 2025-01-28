What Time Does the Super Bowl Start, in the U.S. and Abroad? Country-by-Country Breakdown
Super Bowl LIX is looming just around the corner, as a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs awaits.
The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a domed stadium which seats as many as 83,000 fans. This year marks the eighth time that the Super Bowl has been played at the Superdome. Kickoff will be on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. CT local time (6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT).
Fans from across the world will be eager to tune into the biggest game of the NFL season, though, of course, the start time for the game will vary depending upon where in the world you're watching from. We'll take a look at the kickoff time for Super Bowl LIX for various countries across the world, so fans don't miss out on the historic matchup between two dynamic powerhouses.
Country, Time Zone
Start Time
United States, Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (GMT-10)
1:30 p.m.
United States, Alaska Standard Time (GMT-9)
2:30 p.m.
United States, Pacific Standard Time (GMT-8)
3:30 p.m.
United States, Mountain Standard Time (GMT-7)
4:30 p.m.
United States, Central Standard Time (GMT-6)
5:30 p.m.
United States, Eastern Standard Time (GMT-5)
6:30 p.m.
Colombia, Colombia Standard Time (GMT-5)
6:30 p.m.
Venezuela, Venezuelan Standard Time (GMT-4)
7:30 p.m.
Argentina (GMT-3)
8:30 p.m.
Brazil, Brasilia Standard Time (GMT-3)
8:30 p.m.
Portugal, Western European Standard Time (GMT-1)
10:30 p.m.
England, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
11:30 p.m.
Ireland, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
11:30 p.m.
Germany, Central European Standard Time (GMT+1)
12:30 a.m.
Denmark, Central European Standard Time (GMT+1)
12:30 a.m.
France, Central European Standard Time (GMT+1)
12:30 a.m.
Italy, Central European Standard Time (GMT+1)
12:30 a.m.
Norway, Central European Standard Time (GMT+1)
12:30 a.m.
Spain, Central European Standard Time (GMT+1)
12:30 a.m.
Sweden, Central European Standard Time (GMT+1)
12:30 a.m.
Nigeria, West African Standard Time (GMT+1)
12:30 a.m.
Egypt, Eastern European Standard Time (GMT+2)
1:30 a.m.
Finland, Eastern European Standard Time (GMT+2)
1:30 a.m.
South Africa, South Africa Standard Time (GMT+2)
1:30 a.m.
Turkey, Eastern European Standard Time (GMT+2)
1:30 a.m.
Russia, Moscow Standard Time (GMT+3)
2:30 a.m.
Saudi Arabia, Arabian Standard Time (GMT+3)
2:30 a.m.
India, India Standard Time (GMT+5:30)
5:00 a.m.
China, China Standard Time (GMT+8)
7:30 a.m.
Phillippines, Philippine Standard Time (GMT+8)
7:30 a.m.
Singapore, Singapore Standard Time (GMT+8)
7:30 a.m.
Australia, Australian Western Standard Time (GMT+8)
7:30 a.m.
Japan, Japan Standard Time (GMT+9)
8:30 a.m.
Australia, Australian Eastern Standard Time (GMT+10)
9:30 a.m.
Australia, Australian Eastern Daylight Time (GMT+11)
10:30 a.m.
New Zealand, New Zealand Daylight Time (GMT+13)
12:30 p.m.
With the Chiefs looking to make history by becoming the first franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowls, fans certainly won't want to miss Super Bowl LIX.