What Time Is the NFL Draft? Start Times for Every Round
The 2025 NFL draft is approaching as the league's franchises get ready to make their selections to find their next stars. This year's draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the Packers serving as host of the event.
The three-day draft will be comprised of 257 picks, with the Tennessee Titans on the clock first at No. 1 and the Kansas City Chiefs rounding things out with the final pick of the seventh round. What follows is the entire schedule of the event, and more information about the timing of each round.
2025 NFL Draft Start Times By Day
The 2025 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 24, with the first round, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday, April 25, and then the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds on Saturday, April 26.
On April 25, the first round will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The second round will begin at 7 p.m. ET on April 25, while the fourth round will start at noon ET on April 26.
Where Can You Watch the 2025 NFL Draft
All three days of the 2025 NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, with the two networks having distinct telecasts for the first two nights. According to an ESPN press release, ABC will focus on the storytelling aspect of the draft, while ESPN's focus will be on NFL teams and player performance. Then, ABC will simulcast ESPN's coverage for the third day.
NFL Network will also be broadcasting all three days of the draft.
How Long Does the NFL Draft Last?
The draft lasts three days, but the exact amount of time depends on how quickly teams make their selections.
In the first round, teams have 10 minutes to make a selection, which is shortened to seven minutes for the second round. From the third round through the sixth round, teams have five minutes to make their picks, and in the seventh round, teams are given four minutes to select players.
In all, there will be 257 picks during the 2025 NFL draft. There will be 32 selections in the first and second rounds, 38 in the third round, 36 in the fourth round, 38 picks in the fifth round, 40 in the sixth round and 41 in the seventh.