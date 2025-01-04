SI

When Jaire Alexander Can Return to Packers As He Heads to Injured Reserve

Green Bay's star cornerback has been out since Week 11 with a knee injury.

Alexander recently had surgery while dealing with a PCL sprain.
Having dealt with a lingering knee injury for a majority of the 2024 season, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is officially being placed on injured reserve on Saturday according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The cornerback originally suffered the injury in the Packers' Nov. 3 loss to the Detroit Lions before re-aggravating it in their Nov. 17 win over the Chicago Bears. Alexander has been out ever since.

Alexander recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee and—according to Rapoport—he's also dealing with a PCL sprain.

When Can Jaire Alexander Return?

While head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters this week that Alexander is, "most likely going to be done for the rest of the year," Rapoport added in his reporting that the 27-year-old, "could return for the Super Bowl if Green Bay gets in." By being placed on injured reserve, Alexander is automatically out for a minimum of four games.

Said timeline would have the cornerback missing the following contests:

WEEK (DATE)

OPPONENT

Week 18 (Jan. 5)

vs. Bears

Wild Card (Jan. 11 to 13)

TBD

Divisional Round (Jan. 18 to 19)

TBD

NFC Championship (Jan. 26)

TBD

If they make it all the way to the Super Bowl—and he's feeling healthy enough—Alexander would be eligible to play.

Through seven games played this season, the 2018 first-round pick has tallied 16 total tackles, a fumbled recovery, and two interceptions—including one returned for a touchdown. Alexander is a two-time All-Pro, a two-time Pro Bowler, and is widely considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Packers enter the final game of the season at 11-5 and hold the second Wild Card spot in the NFC playoffs. They'll take on the Bears, in Green Bay, on Sunday at 1 p.m.

