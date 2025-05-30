Why Dan Campbell Thinks Lions' Brutal 2025 Schedule Is 'Freakin' Awesome'
Nothing will come easy for Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions in 2025.
In terms of opponent winning percentage, the Lions are tied with the division-rival Chicago Bears for the second-most difficult schedule in the NFL, trailing only the New York Giants.
And that's just the way Campbell likes it.
"...I love the schedule we have this year," Campbell told reporters before Detroit's first OTAs practice. "Because this is the type of schedule that builds you for the postseason. Like man, you better be on it. We're going to get tested early and often and all year long, and it's freakin awesome. It's really how you want it. We'll be ready to go when the time is right."
The NFC North, which fielded three playoff teams in 2024, is again expected to be among the best divisions in the NFL. In addition to six total games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Bears, the Lions also face menacing road tilts against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders and the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The way Campbell sees it, Detroit, which won a franchise record 15 games this past season, will be battle tested come playoff time.
"It’s awesome, man," Campbell said. "I mean, to me, by the end of the year. We should be scarred up and ready to go, hardened for battle and ready for the playoffs. And there’ll be nothing easy about it. You still, just to get through our own division is going to be brutal, but it’s the right kind of brutal."
Detroit will open the 2025 season in Green Bay on Sept. 7 looking to make its way back to the postseason for the third straight year under Campbell's stewardship.