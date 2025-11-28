Why Isn't Cris Collinsworth Calling the Thanksgiving Game?
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are closing out the NFL's Thanksgiving triple-header with a primetime matchup on NBC. There's great anticipation for the return of Joe Burrow and intrigue surrounding the Ravens' march back to playoff contention after a disastrous 1-5 start.
NBC gets the call, which means Sunday Night Football's Mike Tirico will be handling play-by-play duties. But he'll be working with a different partner as his usual companion, Cris Collinsworth, will once again be absent for the Thanksgiving broadcast.
His role will be covered by Jason Garrett, former coach of the Dallas Cowboys and contributor to Football Night in America.
Since the network started showing Thanksgiving night games back in 2012, Collinsworth has taken the opportunity to step away so he's not working three games in the span of eight days. The longtime analyst was celebrated for working his 500th NFL broadcast last Sunday night as the Los Angeles Rams destroyed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This coming Sunday, he'll be back for Denver Broncos-Washington Commanders.
With the added lift of a Thursday game, broadcast partners employ different strategies to keep their talent from three games in rapid succession. Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt, who will work the Packers-Lions contest, will be off this coming Sunday as Fox fills out its announcing weekend.
NBC has previously used Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Drew Brees—in addition to Garrett—to navigate it's Thanksgiving week schedule.
It's an interesting strategy because the Turkey Day games have huge ratings potential and one might want to ensure the "A" team is on the call. On the other hand, it's a long season and having Collinsworth refreshed for the stretch run and playoffs might be of even more importance.