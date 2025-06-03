Why Kyle Pitts Is Sitting Out of Falcons OTAs Amid Trade Rumors
Despite reportedly being at the center of trade discussions with "multiple teams," Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts isn't sitting out of OTA's due to being on the block.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pitts is dealing with a strained muscle in his foot, and that's why he hasn't been practicing this spring.
Pitts was drafted by the Falcons out of the University of Florida with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He earned a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie after becoming just the second tight end in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards in his first year—but hasn't cracked the 700-yard mark since. The 24-year-old hauled in a career-high four touchdowns last season.
Atlanta comes into 2025 led by second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., hoping to improve off of their 8-9 finish last season.