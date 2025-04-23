Why Travis Hunter Thinks Being a Fisherman Could Help Him Be Two-Way NFL Player
Among the concerns regarding Travis Hunter wanting to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL is the amount of time it takes to learn and prepare to play two positions each week.
On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters he has spoken with Hunter about this obstacle. The Browns are widely predicted to take Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the draft on Thursday, and Stefanski noted to the Colorado star that there are only so many hours in a day and he would need to spend extra time meeting with coaches to play both ways.
As Hunter has previously made clear, this is no issue for him. Thanks in part to his love of fishing, Hunter is used to getting up very early in the morning, which would help him have the time to learn two positions.
“He made a comment that he’s a fisherman, he gets up at 5 in the morning often, so it’s not a problem for him," Stefanski said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.
Hunter is dedicated, and football is one of the few things he puts time into. As he told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, “I don’t like parties. I don’t like doing nothing else but playing video games, football, chilling with the family, fishing.”
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward also spoke to reporters Wednesday about Hunter wanting to play both ways. Ward said he's excited to see Hunter do so in the NFL, and added that he feels the cornerback position is easier to learn.
"He's able to do it in college, I'll be excited to see him do it in the NFL as well," Ward said. "You've got to be open to seeing different things, that would be different. It just takes one person to do it at an extremely high level. ... I'm rooting for him."