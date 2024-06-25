NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Zach Wilson’s New Team Photo With Broncos
Zach Wilson has a new team this season and NFL fans had some pretty hilarious reactions to a photo in his new uniform.
The New York Jets traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos along with a seventh-round pick in April, getting a sixth-round pick in return. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft never lived up to the hype in New York and needed a change of scenery after three largely awful seasons.
On Tuesday, the NFL tweeted a photo of Wilson in his new uniform. The league's fans had jokes. Plenty of them.
Some of the best responses follow.
In 2023, Wilson played in 12 games and completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,271 yards. He had eight touchdowns against seven interceptions, posted a passer rating of 77.2 and posted a QBR of 30.6. That passer rating was the highest of his career, but the QBR was his lowest.
Wilson will enter training camp in a three-way battle to replace the departed Russell Wilson. Jarrett Stidham would seem to have the inside track on the job, but first-round pick Bo Nix won't be far behind. Wilson will be the wild card in the competition.