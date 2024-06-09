Zach Wilson 'In the Mix' for Broncos' Starting QB Job, per Report
Zach Wilson is currently listed as the Denver Broncos' third-string quarterback on the depth chart behind rookie Bo Nix and returning backup Jarrett Stidham.
However, the former New York Jets quarterback is reportedly "in the mix" for being named QB1 before the 2024 season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Coach Sean Payton hasn't explicitly named a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, so this offseason is giving the three quarterbacks a chance at a competition for the top role.
"They're trying to regain his confidence again," Fowler said. "I'm told he's in a positive state of mind."
Wilson's been a starting quarterback in all three of his NFL seasons thus far, although the Jets benched him at some point during the season in all three years. He's gone 12–21 in games he's started in his career. The former No. 2 pick was traded to the Broncos back in April.
Nix, who was selected No. 12 overall out of Oregon, is seen as the favorite to earn the starting job, at least off the bat. Stidham started two games last season for the Broncos and won one of the contests.