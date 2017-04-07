Report: Sabres’ Kyle Okposo released fom hospital

Sabres forward Kyle Okposo has been released from the hospital following multiple days in intensive care, WIVB Buffalo reports.

The 28-year-old had been dealing with symptoms of an undisclosed illness, details of which which the team never made public. He will not play in either of Buffalo’s final two games.

Okposo has been undergoing a battery of tests at Buffalo General Hospital’s neurosurgical intensive care unit since Sunday. He’s been sidelined since complaining of an illness hours before the Sabres game at Columbus on March 28. Okposo had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.

Following practice Friday, coach Dan Bylsma said he had no update on Okposo’s condition.

“It’s something we’re all playing with right now,” Bylsma said. “It’s a difficult situation and a difficult time for Kyle and his family, and one we want to do everything we can to be with him and help him through the time that he’s in right now.”

Buffalo has been eliminated from the playoffs and closes the season playing at Florida on Saturday and Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.