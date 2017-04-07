Will other NHL players follow Alexander Ovechkin and play in 2018 Olympics?

Tyler Jost, the 10th pick in the 2016 NHL draft by the Avalanche, scored his first career NHL goal on Wednesday night. It sent his grandfather into tears.

Jost, 19, signed with the Avs last week, and Thursday marked his fourth game with the team. His first goal came on an odd-man rush with the Avs trailing the Wild 2-0.

A nice shot from close range. But the best part was the reaction of Jim Jost, Tyson's grandfather. He cried and then grabbed a handful of popcorn, presumably to help him absorb the tears.

Looks like me when I watch a good rom-com.