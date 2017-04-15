It took three nights, but Canada finally got its first win in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After Edmonton, Montreal and Ottawa lost Wednesday, and Toronto and Calgary fell Thursday, Alex Radulov’s goal gave the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory against the visiting New York Rangers.

Friday night’s game was a series of bursts. The Canadiens jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Jeff Petry and Paul Byron. But the second period belonged to New York, who netted two goals to make it a 3-2 game after 40 minutes of action. A third-period goal Montreal goal by Tomas Plekanec with 18 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime.

Montreal out-shot New York in the extra period, 13-8. The final one, Radulov’s winner, came 18:34 into OT.

The Canadiens and Rangers play Game 3 Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights

Here’s a look at the rest of Friday night’s playoff action.

Blues 2, Wild 1 | STL leads 2-0

Two games, two road wins for the Blues, as Jaden Schwartz’s goal with just 2:27 left in the third period broke a 1-1 tie and helped St. Louis beat the Minnesota Wild.

Both St. Louis’s Joel Edmundson and Minnesota’s Zach Parise recorded their second goals of the series. Edmundson’s first was the overtime-winner Wednesday night.

The Wild will look to steal a road win Sunday. St. Louis leads the series 2-0.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights

Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 1 | PIT leads 2-0

Any fears surrounding the defending Stanley Cup champions and their goalie situation should be gone by this point. After Matt Murray suffered a lower-body injury in pregame warmups prior to Game 1 against the Blue Jackets, Marc-Andre Fleury took over and got the win. He duplicated that result Friday night for the Pittsburgh Penguins, stopping 39 shots while Sidney Crosby helped pace the Penguins offensively with three points (1g, 2a).

Game 3 is Sunday in Columbus.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights​

Oilers 2, Sharks 0 | Series tied 1-1

Through the first two games of the series, the San Jose Sharks had 12 power plays. They scored once. They also gave up two short-handed goals, both of which came Friday in the Oilers' 2-0 win. The first came 42 seconds into the second period courtesy of Zack Kassian. Connor McDavid provided insurance with his short-handed goal 10:31 into the third period.

Game 3 is set for Sunday in San Jose.

Full recap | Box score | Highlights​

Highlight of the Night

We're headed to overtime in Montreal! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/9XJQWF6Ks8 — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) April 15, 2017

Three Stars

3. Henrik Lundqvist (NYR) Look, did the Rangers lose Friday night? Yes. Did King Henrik stop 54 shots—a playoff career-high—and keep his team in a position to win the game? Yes.

2. Tomas Plekanec (MTL) Just when you thought the Habs were down and out, Plekanec found the back of the net with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at three and force overtime. Montreal would go on to win, 4-3.

1. Sidney Crosby (PIT) Sid the Kid opened the scorebook for the Pens and finished the night with threepoints (1g, 2a).