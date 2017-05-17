Roman Josi's third-period goal capped off a 2–1 comeback victory Tuesday night for the Nashville Predators against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. The win gives Nashville a 2–1 series lead.

Corey Perry got the Ducks out to a 1–0 advantage in the second period. Anaheim was on the power play as Perry skated down past the right face-off circle. Just before he was out of range, Perry banked a wrist shot off Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne and into the net with 4:25 left. It was Perry's 35th career goal in the playoffs, tying him with Teemu Selanne for second in Anaheim's franchise history.

Filip Forsberg tied the game 3:54 into the third period for the Predators. Forsberg collected a rebound and fired a short-sided shot from below the left face-off circle to beat Anaheim netminder John Gibson. Josi's game-winner—a wrister from the right face-off circle—came on a power play with 2:43 left in regulation. Forsberg's goal snapped Gibson's streak of 51 saves in a row dating back to Game 2 of the series.

Game 4 is set for Thursday in Nashville.

Three Thoughts

Preds' power-play struggles

Josi's power-play goal Tuesday night was Nashville's first of the Western Conference Final. The team is 1 for 12 on the power play this series.

Home sweet home

Nashville's win stretches its home playoff win streak to 10 games. The Predators have trailed in seven of those contests, including Tuesday night.

Gibson and the third

The third period is when Gibson has flourished for Anaheim during the 2017 playoffs. Heading into Tuesday night, he had a .964 third-period save percentage. It's a significant uptick compared to his first (.886) and second (.887) periods this postseason. However, Nashville was able to break through in Game 3, scoring both of its goals in the final frame.