The Arizona Coyotes have hired Craig Cunningham as a pro scout just months after he suffered a cardiac rhythm disturbance and was forced into early retirement.

"I'm very excited to begin the next chapter of my life with the Coyotes," Cunningham said in a press conference. "I'm very grateful to [general manager] John Chayka, [coach] Dave Tippett, the Coyotes and [Tucson] organizations, and all of the great fans across Arizona for the incredible support I've received over the past year. I'm looking forward to helping the Coyotes, and I can't wait to get started in my new role."

Cunningham, 26, lost part of his left leg due to complications in his recovery. He recently took the ice before a Coyotes game while wearing a prosthesis.

Cunningham will be tasked with scouting and player development within the Coyotes organization.

Cunningham had three goals and five assists in his 63-game career with the Bruins and Coyotes. He will remain in Tuscon for a few months before heading over to work closely scouting the Pacific Division.