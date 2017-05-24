NHL

After retiring due to heart attack, Craig Cunningham joins Coyotes as pro scout

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
20 minutes ago

The Arizona Coyotes have hired Craig Cunningham as a pro scout just months after he suffered a cardiac rhythm disturbance and was forced into early retirement.

"I'm very excited to begin the next chapter of my life with the Coyotes," Cunningham said in a press conference. "I'm very grateful to [general manager] John Chayka, [coach] Dave Tippett, the Coyotes and [Tucson] organizations, and all of the great fans across Arizona for the incredible support I've received over the past year. I'm looking forward to helping the Coyotes, and I can't wait to get started in my new role."

Cunningham, 26, lost part of his left leg due to complications in his recovery. He recently took the ice before a Coyotes game while wearing a prosthesis. 

Cunningham will be tasked with scouting and player development within the Coyotes organization.

Cunningham had three goals and five assists in his 63-game career with the Bruins and Coyotes. He will remain in Tuscon for a few months before heading over to work closely scouting the Pacific Division.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters