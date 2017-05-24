NHL

When does the Stanley Cup Final start?

Tim Balk
The 2017 Stanley Cup Final will begin May 29 and will pit the Nashville Predators against the winner of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

The Predators beat the Blackhawks, the Blues and the Ducks en route to the Western Conference crown. Nashville is chasing a first-ever Stanley Cup title. 

Last year, the Penguins took down the Sharks in six games in the Stanley Cup Final. 

This year's finals will run through June 14 if they go a full seven games. 

Looking to get inside the arena for some Stanley Cup Final hockey? You can scoop up tickets at Vivid Seats

