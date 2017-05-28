Ottowa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson announced that his wife, Nicholle, is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with a rare form of throat cancer.

Anderson shared the news with her husband on Thursday. She was battling nasopharyngeal carcinoma. She had a tumor in her throat that underwent chemotherapy. She underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Nicholle Anderson shared the following update on her blog.:

On May 25, 2017, I went to the doctors to hear the results of the pet scan. He informed the scans were clear, however, they saw activity on C1 and C2 (cervical spine). He was confident it wasn’t cancer/tumor, and ordered a STAT MRI on Friday to confirm the findings. The MRI showed it is a side effect to radiation in my soft tissue around the c-spine.

Now we are sending my scans and reports to Sloane Kettering to get a second opinion. Nothing better than hearing CANCER FREE two times! I will be continuously monitored for the next couple of years with followed-up pet scans, ENT visits, and tests. We pray this beast doesn’t return.

I truly believe hockey helped me through all of this with the playoff run. I couldn’t have asked for a better year and memories. My advice to everyone, everyday we are given, we are blessed. Don’t put off what you can do today! Live life to the fullest because in a blink of an eye it can and will change.

In December, Anderson took a leave of absence from the Senators to tend to his wife. He returned to the team in February.

The Senators lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.