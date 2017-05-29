NHL

How to watch Predators vs. Penguins: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 TV, live stream

Stanley Kay
an hour ago

The Penguins will host the Predators on Monday night as the Stanley Cup Final begins. 

Pittsburgh is aiming to defend its Stanley Cup title after knocking out the Blue Jackets, Capitals and Senators in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Penguins are attempting to win their third Cup of the Sidney Crosby era. 

Nashville is playing in its first Stanley Cup Final. The Predators knocked out perennial favorite Chicago in the first round of the postseason before beating the Blues and Ducks to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

See how to watch Monday's Game 1 below.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

 

