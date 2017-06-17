NHL

Arizona Coyotes trade goalie Mike Smith to Calgary Flames

1:00 | NHL
Who will take the top spot in this year's NHL draft?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Arizona Coyotes traded goalie Mike Smith to the Calgary Flames in exchange for the rights to goalie Chad Johnson, defenseman Brandon Hickey and a 2018 first-round draft pick that could be a second-rounder if the Flames reach the playoffs, according to Sarah McLellan of AZCentral. 

Smith, 35, has two years remaining on his six-year, $34 million contract. The Coyotes will reportedly retain 25% of Smith's salary, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie.

Smith is coming off a season in which he posted a .914 save percentage.

