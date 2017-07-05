NHL

Oilers sign Connor McDavid to 8-year, $100 million extension

1:20 | More Sports
Scooby Axson
42 minutes ago

Oilers captain Connor McDavid has signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension, general manager Peter Chiarelli announced Wednesday. 

When the deal kicks in beginning with the 2018–19 season, McDavid will have—by far—the biggest cap hit in the NHL at $12.5 million. Initial reports indicated that the average annual value of McDavid’s extension would be $13.25 million but TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports he “wasn't comfortable with the number and may have insisted on lowering it.”

McDavid’s salary will exceed that of Blackhawks teammates Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews and Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who will all make $10.5 million.

The 20-year-old McDavid was the only player last season to have 100 or more points, netting 30 goals and 70 assists for Edmonton en route to winning the Ted Lindsay Award and the Hart Trophy as the league's Most Valuable Player.

McDavid was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, and led the Oilers to the postseason for the first time since 2006.

The Oliers beat the San Jose Sharks in the first round, winning a playoff series since that 2006 run to the Stanley Cup Final.

