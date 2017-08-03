These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher announced his retirement on Thursday after spending 17 seasons in the NHL.

Fisher made the announcement in a letter posted on The Tennessean.

"This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one. I’ve decided to retire from the NHL, " Fisher said.

"Closing a chapter like this - one that’s lasted 17 years - makes me think about the support I’ve received my whole life from my family, friends, even people I’ve never met that have prayed for me throughout my career"It’s impossible to thank every one of them, but I’ll try."

Fisher played in 1,088 NHL games with the Predators and Ottawa Senators. He spent nearly seven seasons in Nashville and finishes his career with 276 goals and 309 assists.

Fisher, 37, was one of the catalysts in leading the Predators to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance, which ended in a six-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Knowing we were so close to winning it all in June only makes it more difficult to leave it behind, but I do so with hope. Endings are always tough, but I believe when something ends, there are new beginnings, new opportunities and new things to be excited for, too," Fisher said.