The Panthers are shuttling 80 people—including players, staff and families—out of Hurricane Irma's path, reports the Miami Herald's George Richards. There will also reportedly be some four-legged passengers.

The Florida Panthers are taking 90 players/staff/families to Boston out of Irma's path Friday. And 20 pets, too. Amazing gesture. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 6, 2017

The team has chartered a plane that will depart from Fort Lauderdale and land near the team's facilities in Springfield, Mass. The Panther's home arena, the BB&T Center, will serve as a staging area for emergency equipment to deal with the Category 5 hurricane.

We have the facilities in Springfield and could start camp there if we had to,” team CEO Matthew Caldwell told the Herald.

“We hope this is just a couple days up in Massachusetts and a flight home. But we don’t know what’s going to happen, don’t know what we will sustain.

“We have a good mix of players going up there and they’ll have great facilities in Boston. Hopefully everything works out here and we can fly them back in a few days.”

Panthers center Vincent Trocheck tweeted his appreciation for the team's gesture.

Scary time in south Florida. @FlaPanthers Lucky to have Vinnie and @Dougielarge look out for us and get us to safety. Thank you! Be safe all — VT3 (@trocheck_89) September 6, 2017

Training camp is scheduled to begin in the next week or so.